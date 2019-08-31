accuweather

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

When preparing for a storm like Hurricane Dorian, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

SEE ALSO: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianwaterfoodhome tiphurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
Show More
Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car
Wires supplying power to marijuana grow causes Fresno house fire
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News