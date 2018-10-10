HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael damage: See the monster storm's aftermath in Panama City, Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

After Michael passed, a TV crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows in Panama City. (WFTV)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Powerful Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive march inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.

After the storm passed, a WFTV news crew toured the damage in Panama City. The crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows. Travel through Panama City with the news crew in the video above.

MORE: Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from Hurricane Michael
EMBED More News Videos

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldfloridasevere weatherstorm damagewind damagehurricane michael
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More Weather
Top Stories
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
Drug counseling service pulls out of valley high schools
Fresno Police see spike in car thefts over the weekend
Batavia toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Northeast Fresno nanny's tearful description of sexual assault, kidnapping while watching toddler
Fresno Police believe bail bonds agent feared for his life before shooting suspect
Denise Brown visits Fresno to advocate for victims of domestic violence
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
Show More
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More News