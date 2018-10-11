HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael's high winds topple Florida freight train

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks in Panama City, Florida. (Mike Theiss/Twitter)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks.

Storm chaser Mike Theiss happened upon the derailed train in Panama City, Florida, on Wednesday evening, according to AccuWeather.

"That takes some pretty serious wind to do that," Theiss remarked in a video posted to Twitter.

Theiss said he encountered downed trees and debris all over the roadway while he was trying to leave the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle.

Some of the worst damage was in nearby Mexico Beach, where the hurricane crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet. Video from a drone revealed widespread devastation across the town of about 1,000 people.
EMBED More News Videos

Aerial footage shows the extent of Hurricane Michael's destruction in and around Panama City, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagesevere weatheru.s. & worldfloridahurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
How to help Hurricane Michael victims
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure
Kanye West meeting Trump at White House
2 men accused of raping toddler and filming it
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Two men risk their lives for a selfie at a Texas gun range
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care
California might see construction on water storage
SF judge may order new trial in $289 million Monsanto case
Show More
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
U.S. astronaut and Russian cosmonaut safe after emergency landing
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
More News