severe weather

Texas flooding: Imelda among wettest tropical cyclones to hit US

The National Weather Service says Imelda is the seventh-wettest tropical cyclone to strike the 48 contiguous United States on record.

Meteorologist Michael Marcotte of the weather service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, says Imelda is also the fourth-wettest to strike Texas on record. He cited information provided on Thursday by the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Office in College Park, Maryland.

The National Weather Service on Thursday evening allowed flash flood warnings to expire for the Houston area, replacing them with a flash flood watch. That's after reporting a 9.18-inch official rainfall reading for Thursday at Bush Intercontinental Airport. That is a record daily rainfall for September in Houston and ranks fifth all-time.

The heaviest rain unleashed on Houston by Hurricane Harvey was 16.07 inches on Aug. 27, 2017, the second day it rained on the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexas newsfloodinghurricane harveysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Floodwaters swamp SE Texas hotel
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
Show More
Prosecutors charge Ed Buck in man's OD death in WeHo
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, US Navy says
More TOP STORIES News