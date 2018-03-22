CALIFORNIA

Imminent dam failure warning lifted for Moccasin Reservoir in Tuolumne County

EMBED </>More Videos

Imminent dam failure warning lifted for Moccasin Reservoir in Tuolumne County (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tuolumne County Sheriff said the dam failure is no longer imminent, but there is still a potential. Highway 120 is back open in the area, but Highway 49 is now closed.

The dam's flood waters will be contained in the Don Pedro Reservoir which sits a mile downstream from it.

A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County until 2:15 p.m Friday. Some evacuations are underway, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Facebook page.

According to the sheriff's office, precautionary evacuations are being conducted at Moccasin Point Campground and facilities downstream of the dam along the creek have been evacuated.

Track the storm on the StormWarn30 Doppler Radar

Main Weather Page
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercaliforniaCalifornia - Northern
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News