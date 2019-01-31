January storms push Sierra Nevada snowpack to 98 percent

California officials say January storms have pushed the Sierra Nevada snowpack to 98 percent of average to date, which is good news for state water supplies.The California Department of Water Resources said Thursday that the snowpack is already at 71 percent of average for the state's rainy season, which typically reaches its maximum by April 1.The department's John King said the second survey of the season found "a significant increase" from the previous tally. The Sierra snowpack was 67 percent of normal on Jan. 3.Winter snow provides drinking water for much of the state as it melts in warmer months and flows into reservoirs.Rain and snow has fallen across the state this week, and more wet storms are predicted.A three-year drought emergency ended in 2017, but officials said water conservation efforts must