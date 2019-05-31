Kings River closed in Tulare County due to dangerous water conditions

Portions of the Kings River in Tulare County are closed, just as Valley temperatures soar into the weekend.Dangerous conditions forced the sheriff's department to shut down a section of the river.That means no swimming or boating.The worries on the water are rising fast as the Army Corp of Engineers releases water from Pine Flat Dam, which flows into the Kings River and travels through Fresno, Tulare and Kings Counties.Sheriff's deputies in the South Valley are putting up signs warning people to stay out of the water while increasing river patrols.Just two weeks ago the Kings County Sheriff closed the waterway down through that portion of the county.