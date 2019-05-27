Latest spring storm leaves roadways, neighborhoods flooded across the Valley

Flooding on State Route 99 north near Selma had drivers at a standstill as they tried to determine how to navigate the flooding.
The wet weather keeps California Highway Patrol officers busy.
"Sometimes these drains clog up and it causes flooding," said CHP Sgt. Chris Webber. "It is inevitable so we want people to pay attention and drive at a speed they can control their vehicle."
Already they've seen an increased number of crashes from drivers losing control and hydroplaning.
"Every situation is different, but as little as an eighth of an inch of water can cause your vehicle to hydroplane," he said.
ABC30 insiders captured the spring storm. In Huron, the rain caused flooding in a neighborhood, while in Merced some residents experienced hail.
The rain also put a damper on some events. In Fresno, the Grizzlies were goats were stolen from their pen Thursday night.
"This weather has been very difficult and unpredictable for baseball," said spokesman Lance Cardoza. "Because we don't have rained out games here in the Valley."
Cardoza says this is the first time in about six years he's seen this happen. Instead of a packed grandstand, seats sat empty and a white tarp covered the baseball diamond.
"It is so unpredictable with the weather system, you don't know when it is coming," he said. "Tomorrow, it is supposed to look nice."
To make up for the loss the Fresno Grizzlies will have a doubleheader Monday with the same food promotions.
Anyone who bought a ticket to Sunday's game can also redeem it for any other game of the season excluding 4th of July.
The Visalia Rawhide was also rained out and will be scheduled for a later date.
CHP recommends drivers go at low speeds, increase their following distance and avoid driving over any puddles or standing water.