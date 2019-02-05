List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains

According to Caltrans, the SR-120 entrance into Yosemite is closed as well as the SR-140 entrance in Mariposa County. There is no estimated time of reopening.
#TrafficAlert YOSEMITE: The State Route 120 (SR-120) @YosemiteNPS entrance in @TuolumneCounty and the SR-140 entrance to Yosemite in Mariposa County are both closed with no estimated time of opening due to inclement weather.— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) February 5, 2019
For info. on the park, call (209) 372-0200. pic.twitter.com/m95Ar54kjx
It is reporting that due to dangerous driving conditions Eastbound SR-168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Due to dangerous driving conditions, Eastbound SR-168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road. There is no ETO at this time.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 5, 2019
Also, chain control is in effect just east of Prather. Snow levels are expected to continue dropping, so check with #QuickMap for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/eNq1kSlHBa
In Madera County, chain control is in effect on SR-41 just south of Coarsegold.
In Madera County, chain control is in effect on SR-41 just south of Coarsegold. There is also no access to Yosemite via SR-41, with no ETO at this time. Check with #QuickMap for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/LbLRJXOQvx— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 5, 2019
The National Weather Service is also reporting that the California Highway Patrol has started pacing traffic through the Grapevine due to slick and icy road conditions.
CHP is pacing traffic through the Grapevine along I-5. Road is slick and icy in spots. 7 am temp at pass level was 30 degrees.— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 5, 2019
The recent storms have dumped a ton of snow on low elevation communities in the mountains. Fish Camp's 48-hour snow total is 3.5 feet.
NWS weather spotter in Fish Camp reported a 48-hour snow total of 3.5 feet and indicated that chains are required along Highway 41 beginning 3 miles south of Coarsegold. #cawx— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 5, 2019
