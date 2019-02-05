WEATHER

List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several Central California mountain roads and highways are being affected by the recent snowstorm.

According to Caltrans, the SR-120 entrance into Yosemite is closed as well as the SR-140 entrance in Mariposa County. There is no estimated time of reopening.



It is reporting that due to dangerous driving conditions Eastbound SR-168 is closed at Huntington Lake Road. There is no estimated time of reopening.



In Madera County, chain control is in effect on SR-41 just south of Coarsegold.



The National Weather Service is also reporting that the California Highway Patrol has started pacing traffic through the Grapevine due to slick and icy road conditions.



The recent storms have dumped a ton of snow on low elevation communities in the mountains. Fish Camp's 48-hour snow total is 3.5 feet.



For the latest on traffic conditions click here.
