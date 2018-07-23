WEATHER

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27

EMBED </>More Videos

At one hour and 43 minutes, the century's longest lunar eclipse will occur on July 27. (AccuWeather)

The century's longest lunar eclipse will occur on July 27, but it will not be visible in North America.

The eclipse will last one hour and 43 minutes with Africa, the Middle East and southern Asia having the best viewing window, according to AccuWeather.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon orbits into the central part of the Earth's shadow. They area also known as a "blood moon" for the reddish hue the moon takes on during an eclipse.

The July 27 lunar eclipse will be especially long because the moon will be at its farthest point in its orbit.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on January 21, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathereclipsemoonspace
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News