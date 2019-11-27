Major winter storm moves through California, bringing rain to Valley, snow to mountains

The timing and gusto-like predictions have prompted many to get a move on their travel before roads are wet and traffic is gridlocked.
"We were originally going to come tomorrow, we got looking at the weather and said it's easier to drive when it's not raining than when it is," said Bill Daniel of San Fernando Valley.
Bill and Janet Daniel woke up early Tuesday to make the trip from the San Fernando Valley to visit their children in the Central Valley. They prefer to sit back and enjoy the weather, instead of being stuck in it.
"Our daughter lives in the foothills in Clovis, and so we'll have a beautiful view of the snow-covered mountains," Janet said.
"The timing is unfortunate for holiday travel because it's going to have a lot of wintry impacts," said Kevin Durphee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Tuesday until Friday.
"Snow levels can be as low as 1,500 feet by late Thursday night into Friday morning," Durphee said. "Any elevation that gets snow, even in the foothills where it's rare, is going to have road delays, road closures. It's going to be a wintry mess."
Along with the snow, Durphee says parts of the San Joaquin Valley and the foothills could also see some thunderstorms.
According to the California Highway Patrol, all southbound lanes of Highway 99 are now open after it was shutdown due to roadway flooding.
CHP says although it doesn't anticipate closing the Grapevine, it's warning drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions. It says officers are also pacing vehicles over the pass and want to remind drivers to stay at least 300 feet away from patrol cars during this procedure.
Commuters are reminded of necessities needed during storms: good windshield wipers, a full tank of gas, and enough tire tread.
The roads are slick, all that oil that has built up through the year ends up coming up to the surface and it causes less friction for tires," said Gregorio Rodriguez, public information officer for Madera County California Highway Patrol.
But the most important thing drivers should remember is to take their patience.
"There's going to be a lot of extra vehicles on the roadway. Give yourself plenty of time when you are heading out the door and if you have a normal four hour travel time, make sure that you give yourself six hours," said Shasta Tollefson with the California Highway Patrol.
The weather could impact travel on the Grapevine, some detours include Highway 101 or Highway 14. For up to date traffic conditions head to our Traffic Map.
A swinging gate was installed on I-5 about 300' north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. When I-5 is closed due to ice/snow on the Grapevine, it will be rolled open to create a turnaround across the median. #grapevine #gate pic.twitter.com/YL3BIRYCFT— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 26, 2019
The storm has also cut power to thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers throughout the Valley and into the foothills. The largest of those outages is affecting more than 1,900 customers in the Fresno area.
In Northern California, this same storm was being dubbed a "bomb cyclone" by several meteorologists.
"Bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a rapidly developing area of low pressure. In fact, it's been at least 15 years or more since we have experienced a bomb cyclone in the Bay Area," according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
A "bomb cyclone" is a mixture of blizzard-like conditions in mountains with near hurricane-force winds.
