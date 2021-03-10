Major thunderstorm sweeps through Fresno, warning issued for rain, hail

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fresno CA, Easton CA, Calwa CA until 3:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/sfUcxAK97l — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 10, 2021

It's coming down in Fresno. I captured this lightning strike near Central Fresno. What are conditions looking like in your area? @ABC30 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 10, 2021

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso gives update on powerful thunderstorm moving through Central CA

Booming hailstorm came through the neighborhood — Dale Yurong (@DaleYurongABC30) March 10, 2021

Heavy rain and wind moved in overnight. Video shows rain falling hard at a gas station in Prather.

Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major thunderstorm is sweeping through the Valley, bringing hail, rain, and thunder.The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Central California, which remains in effect until 3:30 pm.Parts of the Valley saw wind gusts of up to 60 mph, and quarter-sized pieces of hail.Authorities warned that the hail may cause damage to property and vehicles.The storm was accompanied by thunder and lightning in many parts of the Valley.The NWS is urging residents to move indoors, to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building, warning that continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm."Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning," the NWS said.Thousands of homes across the Valley lost power as PG&E crews worked to fix outages.In various parts of the Valley, hail pounded orchards, damaging sensitive crops."The ground was just blanketed in white and that white this time of year can be very, very troubling, particularly for grapevine growers and anyone with tree crops," says Ryan Jacobson, the CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.Jacobson says it could be several weeks before farmers can assess the damage."What happens when that peach or plum is hit by that hail is bruised is it makes it unmarketable? But you don't know it until several months down the line."Jacobsen says on a positive note, this storm increased the snowpack even though it wasn't a significant amount.But he adds that right now every little bit counts.The heavy rain and wind began moving in overnight. Video shows rain falling hard at a gas station in Prather.A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada with one to two feet of snow possible above 4,000 feet and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.Chains are required for drivers traveling up the mountains.The rainfall has left some roads slick across the Central Valley.Authorities are urging drivers to slow down and be cautious while on the roads.