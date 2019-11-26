Major winter storm to bring rain to Central Valley and snow to mountains

"The timing is unfortunate for holiday travel because it's going to have a lot of wintry impacts," said Kevin Durphee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
A Freeze Warning is expected to take effect as early as Tuesday at 2 a.m. for Merced, Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.
The warning comes just hours after high winds kicked up dust and dirt, making roads nearly impossible to see.
Durphee said they're looking ahead at the Winter Weather Warning that'll start Tuesday night, and last until Friday.
"Snow levels can be as low as 1,500 feet by late Thursday night into Friday morning," he said. "Any elevation that gets snow, even in the foothills where it's rare, is going to have road delays, road closures. It's going to be a wintry mess."
Along with the snow, Durphee says parts of the San Joaquin Valley and the foothills could also see some thunderstorms.
Since most areas will be impacted by snow or rain, Durphee advises travelers to plan ahead to ensure a safe holiday.
"Adjust those plans according to how that winter weather will arrive," Durphee said.
The weather could impact travel on the Grapevine, some detours include Highway 101 or Highway 14. For update to date traffic conditions head to our Traffic Map.
