u.s. & world

Man runs through dust devil at foot of Mayan pyramid in Chichén Itzá

EMBED <>More Videos

Footage shared to Instagram by Chicago native Maya Merriweather showed a tourist as he shuffled through the center of a dust devil which touched down at the foot of the El Castillo pyramid at Chichén Itzá on March 21.

YUCATAN, Mexico -- While the sight of a dust devil might send most people running, one man chose to run directly into a dust devil at the foot of a Mayan pyramid.

Footage shared to Instagram by Chicago native Maya Merriweather showed the man as he shuffled through the center of the dust devil, which touched down at the foot of the El Castillo pyramid at Chichén Itzá on March 21.

The tall, thin dust devil formed on a generally clear day and did not appear to cause any damage to the pyramid, which dates back centuries.

Though dust devils are generally not as dangerous as tornadoes, they have been known to occasionally have winds in excess of 60 mph that are capable of causing damage.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermexicou.s. & worldsevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Central Fresno
Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Show More
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Deputies: One person dead in Fresno County homicide, investigation underway
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
Driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
More TOP STORIES News