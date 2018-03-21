FRESNO

"March Miracle 1991" - Where were you and what do you remember?

James W Jakobs
In March of 1991, Fresno received more than 7 inches of rain.

This followed a bone-dry winter, and the storms that drenched California that year were dubbed by many as a "March Miracle".

While we are not expected to see that much precipitation this month, Valley growers already say this weather has been a big boost.

Action News Meteorologist Alena Lee put together a nice graphic showing a snapshot of where we're currently at with rain totals for the month of March.



We dug into the archives of 1991 to see what was happening at that time to potentially jog your memory or memories of what you were doing at that time in your life. We'd love to hear from you on our social media channels by using the #abc30insider on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Here's what we found:

According to Billboard.com the top song of March 1991 was "Someday" by Mariah Carey that roared across the radio at #1 from March 9-March 16th.


Don't forget about Fresno native Timmy T. whose song, "One More Try" topped the chart on March 23rd, 1991.



As for the box office at that time, "The Silence of the Lambs" was still roaring in movie theaters.



The number one movie according to 'the numbers.com' in March of 1991 - "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze"

