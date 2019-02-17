SEVERE WEATHER

More snowfall wreaks havoc on roadways during Presidents' Day weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Presidents' Day weekend and fresh powder meant skiers and snowboarders were hitting the slopes, but getting there was the tough part.

By
PRATHER, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's one of the busiest weekends during snow season.

Presidents' Day weekend and fresh powder meant skiers and snowboarders were hitting the slopes, but getting there was the tough part.

"If there's snow on the ground that they're going to play in then its most likely going to be on the roads as well," said CHP officer Joel Williamson.

CHP responded to more than a dozen car accidents Sunday, but those are just the ones that were reported.

"There were probably several more of people spinning on the road, and they were able to either drive away or didn't have service to give us a call before we got there," Williamson said.

A pair of tour buses for a nearby casino became road hazards when they stalled out near Auberry.

"Even a county road snow plow was stuck on the side of the road, but they were fortunate to get it out," Williamson said.

As the day progressed chain requirements moved farther up the mountain, but slick roadways weren't the only danger. Poor visibility is what stopped Johany Cortes and family at 3,000 feet.

"It was too much for us to go up we went back down
one of the cars in their caravan died while headed back down 168," Cortes said. "The car wouldn't start instrument panel was going weird wouldn't read miles."

A downed tree also snarled traffic, but crews were able to clear it before ruining anyone's snow day.

Even if you have 4-wheel-drive, you're encouraged to have chains with you because conditions can change by the minute.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathertrafficroad closureFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEVERE WEATHER
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Snow levels rise in China Peak. Road closures slows down business
'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight
More severe weather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
Snow serves as both lure and obstacle as people flock to mountains
Business boom for Valley roofers as storm rips apart roofs of buildings
More Weather
Top Stories
One dead in crash involving three cars in Southeast Fresno
Armed robber suspect steals cash from Central Fresno food market
Heavy snow, multiple collisions result in closure of I-5 at Grapevine
Rollover crash causes interchange from Hwy 180 to Hwy 99 to close
Family identifies victims in fatal Highway 99 crash
SUV drives off Coalinga cliff getting away from scene of crime
VIDEO: Man rescued after truck falls through ice
Two men arrested for stealing money from flower seller
Show More
Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music
5 dead, including suspect, in Mississippi hostage standoff
Inmate saves baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills
LA activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
More News