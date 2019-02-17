It's one of the busiest weekends during snow season.Presidents' Day weekend and fresh powder meant skiers and snowboarders were hitting the slopes, but getting there was the tough part."If there's snow on the ground that they're going to play in then its most likely going to be on the roads as well," said CHP officer Joel Williamson.CHP responded to more than a dozen car accidents Sunday, but those are just the ones that were reported."There were probably several more of people spinning on the road, and they were able to either drive away or didn't have service to give us a call before we got there," Williamson said.A pair of tour buses for a nearby casino became road hazards when they stalled out near Auberry."Even a county road snow plow was stuck on the side of the road, but they were fortunate to get it out," Williamson said.As the day progressed chain requirements moved farther up the mountain, but slick roadways weren't the only danger. Poor visibility is what stopped Johany Cortes and family at 3,000 feet."It was too much for us to go up we went back downone of the cars in their caravan died while headed back down 168," Cortes said. "The car wouldn't start instrument panel was going weird wouldn't read miles."A downed tree also snarled traffic, but crews were able to clear it before ruining anyone's snow day.Even if you have 4-wheel-drive, you're encouraged to have chains with you because conditions can change by the minute.