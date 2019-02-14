More than 1,000 customers without power in the Valley and foothills

According to PG&E, crews are working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers across the Valley and foothills.
The biggest outage being reported is in the Fresno County foothills. More than 900 customers are without power in the Dunlap area. PG&E says crews are investigating the cause and there is no estimated time of when the power will be restored.
There are also several small outages throughout the Valley including, Fresno, El Nido, Merced, and several foothill communities.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
For the latest on the outages click here.
