POWER OUTAGE

More than 1,000 customers without power in the Valley and foothills

According to PG&E, crews are working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers across the Valley and foothills.

The biggest outage being reported is in the Fresno County foothills. More than 900 customers are without power in the Dunlap area. PG&E says crews are investigating the cause and there is no estimated time of when the power will be restored.

There are also several small outages throughout the Valley including, Fresno, El Nido, Merced, and several foothill communities.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest on the outages click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpower outagePG&EstormDunlapFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWER OUTAGE
35,000 people left without power after latest storm
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Angry protesters confront correction officers at Brooklyn detention center
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
More power outage
WEATHER
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Accuweather Forecast
Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Woman dragged in violent purse snatching in Texas
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
Show More
Bay Area neighborhood evacuated after mudslide damages homes
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
More News