Most local reservoirs are at more than 100 percent of capacity

Aside from San Luis Reservoir, all of the reservoirs statewide are storing water above 100 percent of average.But with temperatures now steadily rising, the Bureau of Reclamation and water managers are keeping a close eye on the snowmelt.Millerton Lake is looking healthy at 78% capacity - 101% of its average storage.But with temperatures increasing the snowmelt, the impact of the flood release is apparent along the San Joaquin River.Some picnic tables at Lost Lake are now underwater. The water level could rise even higher.Pine Flat Dam is at 105% of its storage average.The swift current of the Kings River forced authorities to close the Tulare County portion of the river.Water is already creeping into the parking lot of the Kings River Country Club and that makes members nervous."It's more of a mental concern when you see it in the parking lot. It makes you think, 'uh oh, we're in trouble'," said Steve Safarjian, Kings River Golf Course Board PresidentBut Randy McFarland of the Kings River Water Association doesn't think the golf course or homes along the river will see a high water repeat of two years ago. He says irrigation demands have helped ease the flow of water."As far as getting into flood danger here in the Kingsburg area, that doesn't appear that is going to be the case," said McFarland.The water level and the winds have picked up at San Luis Reservoir though it is the only reservoir below 100% of its historical average at 89%."San Luis is a little different because it's filled only by pumps. It doesn't have a large watershed," said Sarge Green, a water management specialist with the California Water Institute.Local rivers may look inviting but many agencies are asking people not to swim in them until the current isn't as swift.