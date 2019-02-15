WEATHER

National Weather Service issued a 'Small Dog Wind Advisory' in Cleveland

The National Weather Service in Cleveland is telling people to "hold on to your pooch" due to 50 mph winds.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued an advisory that first got laughs but then got serious for pet owners.

The agency is warning people of a "Small Dog Wind Advisory" with gusts reaching 50 miles an hour.

In a tweet, the service says in addition to downed trees and power outages pet owners are being advised to "Hold Onto Your Pooch".

While it may seem humorous, the warning comes after a 2009 storm during which a 6-pound Chihuahua named Tinkerbell was picked up by 70 mph winds in Michigan and tossed out of sight.

The dog survived and was later found a mile away from home.
