WEATHER

Natural remedies for sunburn

EMBED </>More Videos

Essential oils and hydration are great natural remedies for sunburn. (AccuWeather)

As the weather heats up for summer, sunburns are a regular ailment that comes with the season.

While it's best to prevent sunburns from happening in the first place, here are some natural remedies you can use to soothe your skin.

Essential oils like lavender and peppermint can help reduce inflammation and heal skin quicker, according to AccuWeather. Applying foods like milk, yogurt and black tea to skin can also do the trick.

AccuWeather recommends staying hydrated by drinking water or eating water-rich fruits like oranges or watermelon. Alcohol and sugary foods should be avoided as they can increase inflammation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersunscreenskin carehealth
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News