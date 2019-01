The bitterly cold temperatures have led to peculiar-looking ice formations on Lake Michigan called "Pancake Ice".The discs of ice began forming Sunday morning all along the city's lakefront.According to ABC 7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis, the formations occur when tiny bits of ice begin to rotate in the water. The phenomena is similar to a larger ice disc in Maine that went viral.McGinnis expects the circles of ice to continue to expand and become a giant sheet of ice by Monday.