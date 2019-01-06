WEATHER

PCH to remain closed until at least Monday at LA-Ventura County line due to mudslides, Caltrans says

EMBED </>More Videos

Several vehicles remained stuck in mud on Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu, where rain triggered debris flows the previous evening and forced the closure of a 13-mile stretch of the highway.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. --
Several vehicles remained stuck in mud Sunday morning on Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu, where rain triggered debris flows the previous evening and forced the closure of a 13-mile stretch of the highway.

Caltrans said PCH would remain closed in both directions from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu until at least Monday. Meanwhile, maintenance crews at the scene continued to assist with towing and cleanup.

Malibu residents, some of whom are survivors of the Woolsey Fire, described their reactions as boulders, rocks and tree limbs covered PCH in the mudslide.

"Last night I was full-on PTSD after what we experienced with the fire," said Jordan Jacob, who lost his home to the November wildfire. "It brought back a lot of feelings, like, oh no, we gotta go, we gotta be prepared.

"But we were pretty well-prepared," he added, "and we learned a lot from the fire that we are going to take on mudslide season."

Photos from the PCH in Malibu show officers and vehicles stuck in deep trenches of mud after rains caused a mudslide in the recently burned area.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertraffic delayfreewaymudslidefloodingsevere weatherWoolsey Fire
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
Area of Highway 41 closes due to unsafe roads amid heavy snowfall, rain
First storm of 2019 will add to rain and snowfall totals in central California
Snow survey shows water content is below average
More Weather
Top Stories
REMEMBERING A HERO: Thousands honor slain police corporal
Man chasing woman gets confronted by sensei during karate class
Credit unions provide financial options for federal workers during shutdown
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Cal football player dies after 'medical emergency'
3 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at California bowling alley
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
Show More
Standoff near Bulldog Stadium escalates to officer-involved shooting, suspect killed
2 men killed while making repair on Fresno County ranch
Search for abductor cancelled after 'inconsistencies' found in child's story
Health Watch: Once a month migraine treatment
Hanford Police recover body from 4-foot grave; two arrested in connection
More News