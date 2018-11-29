PG&E is working to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the Valley.
According to its website, there are outages being reported in Lemoore, Fresno, Clovis, Merced, and Chowchilla to name a few.
However, the biggest outage is in Selma, where more than 1,000 customers have been without power since 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
If you would like to check on a power outage in your neighborhood or when power will be restored click here.
PG&E reporting several power outages in the Valley
