PG&E

PG&E reporting several power outages in the Valley

PG&E is working to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the Valley.

According to its website, there are outages being reported in Lemoore, Fresno, Clovis, Merced, and Chowchilla to name a few.

However, the biggest outage is in Selma, where more than 1,000 customers have been without power since 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

If you would like to check on a power outage in your neighborhood or when power will be restored click here.
