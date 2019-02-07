Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless

CHICAGO --A Chicago photographer is hoping a striking image he captured during last week's Polar Vortex will help draw attention to the plight of the homeless during the city's brutal winter months.
RELATED: Stunning drone video of the Polar Vortex in Chicago
Michael Calabro took his portrait of a homeless man named George last Thursday, when the windchill in Chicago reached -39 degrees.
The photo shows George's face covered in frostbite and icicles coating his beard. Even though he is smiling in the portrait, George told Calabro "I'm in a lot of pain."
WATCH: How to prevent frostbite, stay safe in bitter cold
"I met George a few years ago when his face was blackened from frostbite. I expect his face to get worse in the next few days once the frozen skin dies and starts to slough off," Calabro said in an email to ABC 7 Chicago.
The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless estimates that there are 80,000 others like George.
RELATED: What is the Polar Vortex?
If you are homeless or know of some who is and wants shelter, call Chicago City Services at "311" or (312) 744-5000.