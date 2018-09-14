EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4233359" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NASA's latest video shows a new view of Hurricane Florence from space.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4222701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''

Check out all the lightning activity in #HurricaneFlorence, Tropical Storm #Isaac and Hurricane #Helene, seen from the #GOESEast Geostationary Lightning Mapper this morning. pic.twitter.com/OuKhwjzbU3 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 11, 2018

Hurricane Florence is so big that it can only be captured with a super wide-angle lens from space, one astronaut said.As he posted the awe-inspiring shots earlier in the week, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency wrote that staring down "the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane" is "chilling, even from space."Gerst isn't the only one sharing compelling images of the monster storm. NOAA posted GIFs from the GOES East satellite, including a lightning map of several systems over the Atlantic.See the latest video of Florence from space in the video above.