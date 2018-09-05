Now that #Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is inland, future advisories will be issued by @NWSWPC beginning at 4 PM CDT, available at https://t.co/krDhlpZ8LX. pic.twitter.com/nefmEA2gnX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a baby in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane. It weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi on Wednesday.See photos of the storm and the impact so far in the gallery above.