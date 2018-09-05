WEATHER

Tropical Depression Gordon photos: Storm that killed baby weakens as it moves north

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Susan Jones walks through a flooded road from Tropical Storm Gordon, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (Dan Anderson/AP Photo)</span></div>
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a baby in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.


The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane. It weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi on Wednesday.

RELATED: When does a tropical storm become a hurricane?

See photos of the storm and the impact so far in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
