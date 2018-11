Tens of thousands of homes are under evacuation orders as two wildfires burn through Southern California.The Woolsey Fire, which is now 8,000 acres, is burning northeast of Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a nightclub shooting earlier this week. The Hill Fire, which is now 10,000 acres, is burning northwest of Thousand Oaks.The Woolsey Fire, which started in Simi Valley, is rapidly expanding.