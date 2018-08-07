AIR QUALITY

Poor air quality impacting outdoor workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Poor air quality impacting workers who are outdoors

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Another challenging day with smoke from the Ferguson Fire added to our air quality problems.

Employers have grown used to taking heat precautions with their outdoor workers. But unhealthy air readings also required them to make protective masks available for workers dealing with bad air.

When you work outside you will find there is no escaping the heat or the bad air. But the guys at City Wash in central Fresno deal with it the best they can. Their shade structure has helped.

Louie Trujillo said, "Since we got the shade it's been alright. It's a lot cooler."

City Wash Manager Richard Hough added, "Air quality is really rough. It's making us work a little harder than we normally do. Ever think about putting on a mask? I would like to but no at this time. I don't want to frighten anyone."

A mask is actually a good idea but those who we saw working outside were much more prepared for the heat than the bad air.

Most people who toil in the smog didn't care to put on respirators.

Cal/OSHA issued an advisory for worker safety in wildfire regions but the smoke has now spread all over the state.

Employers are required to make masks available once the Air Quality Index reaches 151. Both Fresno and Visalia reached the unhealthy stage.

Cal/OSHA Sr. Safety Engineer David Hornung said, "If the air quality is such that quality that respirators are required if Cal/OSHA does come out and see that respirators are not being provided they may issue citations for that."

Valley farmers have been altering work schedules because of the heat but now you may see more farmworkers wearing masks because of the smoky air.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said it was, "No different than some of the heat illness prevention rules we have in place. Making sure we're paying special attention to those that are sensitive to these types of issues, making sure we work around the hours when possible."

PG&E indicated it made respirators available to employees who spend their day outside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfergusonair qualityweatherFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
Poor air quality in the Central Valley forcing several events to cancel or reschedule
Unhealthy air quality likely to impact schools when class is back in session next week
Smoke from several California wildfires trapped in the Central Valley
What kind of mask can help you breathe in bad air quality?
More air quality
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News