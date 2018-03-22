FRESNO, Calif. --As a major storm moved across Central California, heavy rain flooded roads with water and caused streams in the mountains to swell.
ROADS FLOOD AS DRAINS OVERWHELMED BY RAIN
Across Fresno, streets filled with water Thursday morning and afternoon.
You may have woken up to excess water in your backyard this morning, or your commute may have been slowed or even slowed by streets flooded with water.
A spokesperson for Fresno County says high volumes of rain simply overwhelmed a lot of the drainage systems and that caused water to back up.
We spoke to several people who had their cars damaged by driving through foods. That's why it's always a good idea to turn around when you see flooded areas.
RAIN AND FLOODING SNARLS EVENING COMMUTE
The last wave of rain hit Fresno and Clovis exceptionally hard as well.
Cars stalled, roadways and neighborhoods flooded, and power lines fell down across major intersections.
In North Fresno, many people just getting off work had to wait hours just to get home.
RAIN CUTS FRESNO UNIFIED CAMPING TRIP SHORT
More than 140 students lodging near Oakhurst on Thursday had to board buses a day early to head home.
This camping trip is a highlight of being a sixth grader at Fresno Unified, but as the kids staggered off the school buses, you could tell they were worn out by the weather in the foothills. They said it was so cold and wet, it wasn't nearly as enjoyable when they first got there.
The rain had already caused rivers to swell near their campgrounds, and with an additional 7 inches of rain forecasted to fall in the foothills, the district made the decision to bring students home a day early.
They were afraid of possible flash flooding or roads deteriorating as a result of the storm.
In all, four elementary schools were affected, with about 140 students.
Because it's so late in the season, it's unlikely students will make up this last day.
ROADS TAKING A BEATING AFTER THE RECENT RAINS
From potholes to flooded streets, drivers in the Fresno area are dealing with new obstacles during their daily commute.
Heavy rain overnight flooded several intersections Thursday morning clogging up storms drains.
But time won't fix a major problem on southbound Highway 99 in West Central Fresno between Olive and Belmont Avenues: potholes.
Caltrans says they plan to do some emergency work Thursday night once the storm passes. But a permanent fix cannot take place until warmer, drier weather settles in.
The City of Fresno has a crew of 50 workers ready to patch up any potholes in its 1,700-mile road network.
Until the roads are fixed and the rain moves out the California Highway Patrol says to slow down.
If you notice problems with state-maintained roads you can report them here.
If you live in Fresno you can report potholes here using the FresGO system.
CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS DELAYED BY RAIN
The rain wiped Thursday home building projects Thursday as large puddles and the steady downpour forced workers to stay home
EZ Haul supplies much of the material needed for construction sites across the valley. The company gave all its 15 workers the day off. That loss of work costs thousands of a dollars every day it rains
Work along Highway 99 in Central Fresno will be delayed a little longer because of the rain. The wet weather making it difficult for Caltrans crews to complete a number of scheduled projects on time.
However, High Speed Rail construction continued in most areas of the valley. Crews continued to work through the conditions as long as it was safe.