earthquake

Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes east of Tulare County, felt across Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook in the eastern part of Central California, according to USGS.

The temblor was reported in the Owens Valley, south of the town of Lone Pine on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.



Residents across Central California reported feeling the quake, as did people in some parts of Northern and Southern California.

RELATED: How earthquakes are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
EMBED More News Videos

The movement of sudden tectonic plates causes seismic activity underground.



Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said that the Owens Valley quake is in the same location that a M 4.6 quake was felt two nights ago. That smaller, earlier quake is now considered a foreshock to Wednesday's quake.

In the minutes after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake, there were more than a half a dozen aftershocks, ranging from M 2.5 up to M 4.6.



This is a developing story. Stay with this story for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnotulare countyearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
At least 5 dead after earthquake shakes Mexico
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Nevada, felt in parts of Valley
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
2nd inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Show More
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Man arrested for firing shots at person in downtown Hanford
Did you smell smoke this morning? There's a fire burning in the Fresno Co. foothills
CA State Superintendent discusses police impact on schools
More TOP STORIES News