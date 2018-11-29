WEATHER

Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Repairs on a storm drain near Copper and Chestnut caused officials to shut down the road.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For at least nine hours from afternoon to night on Thursday, construction workers from a private company worked on repairing a storm drain that was blocked. It forced people in the area to take detours.

Many people Action News spoke with in Fresno were already wanting the headache of all the rain to end.

"I don't like it," said Sacramento native Isaac Johnson. "Tthe change of weather is hurting my lungs."

Johnson said it was also hurting his shoes that were delivered and left in front of his door during the storm. "These are Yeezys and they don't belong in the water. You're supposed to treat them with royalty," he added.

While Johnson was not a fan of the constant downpour, resident Andrew Sanchez was enjoying it.

"It feels good, and it's less people out, that's why I'm out tonight ," he told Action News.

In northeast Fresno, Public Works crews were also out repairing a storm drain for a design project near Copper and Chestnut.

The work has required officials to shut down the road until 5 p.m. on Friday so that workers could work into the night to make sure the situation does not get worse.

If you need to travel trough this area, go southbound on Willow or Chestnut to International and that will get you around to Clovis North High School.

The city of Fresno is expecting to reopen the road by 5 p.m. on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherroad closureweatherrainFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
More weather
WEATHER
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Is your car rain-ready? A local expert helps you make sure it is
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
More Weather
Top Stories
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
Show More
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
More News