Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents

For at least nine hours from afternoon to night on Thursday, construction workers from a private company worked on repairing a storm drain that was blocked. It forced people in the area to take detours.Many people Action News spoke with in Fresno were already wanting the headache of all the rain to end."I don't like it," said Sacramento native Isaac Johnson. "Tthe change of weather is hurting my lungs."Johnson said it was also hurting his shoes that were delivered and left in front of his door during the storm. "These are Yeezys and they don't belong in the water. You're supposed to treat them with royalty," he added.While Johnson was not a fan of the constant downpour, resident Andrew Sanchez was enjoying it."It feels good, and it's less people out, that's why I'm out tonight ," he told Action News.In northeast Fresno, Public Works crews were also out repairing a storm drain for a design project near Copper and Chestnut.The work has required officials to shut down the road until 5 p.m. on Friday so that workers could work into the night to make sure the situation does not get worse.If you need to travel trough this area, go southbound on Willow or Chestnut to International and that will get you around to Clovis North High School.The city of Fresno is expecting to reopen the road by 5 p.m. on Friday.