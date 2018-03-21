WEATHER

Rain having a positive impact on local ag industry

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday's storm is just what many Central Valley growers and ranchers were hoping for. (KFSN)

By and Gene Haagenson
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Wednesday's storm is just what many Central Valley growers and ranchers were hoping for.

MOST GROWERS WELCOMING RAIN



Following a dry year, growers say this week's rain will only benefit them.

"By far its just good to see the rainfall," says Ryan Jacobsen of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. "The rainfall is going to take care of the irrigation needs that had not been fulfilled in December, January, and February."

You might think the recent downpour would put a strain on just planted crops. For example, look at local strawberries, they are still developing, and that makes the crop better equipped to handle the weather then they would two weeks from now when they're ready to be picked.

"For the most part, they withstand this pretty decently. If you have mature berries when you have a rainstorm, it does completely wipe them out. But, we were right on the early verge of that. In April it would a lot more problematic," says Jacobsen.

Officials expect to see a surge in the ag industry over the next couple of weeks, as growers transition from wet rainy conditions to warmer weather in April.

"That's the one thing about this storm, its a couple of days in duration which we typically don't like to see this time of year, but because we know that dry weather is coming, it should be less burdensome on the industry at this point," says Jacobsen.

The wet soil will help across the board: tomato transplants are going in the ground right now and we're also on the verge of planting cotton.

RAIN HELPING RANCHERS CUT COSTS


EMBED More News Videos

Wednesday's storm is just what many Central Valley growers and ranchers were hoping for.


When rancher Roger Tweedy looks out on the rolling hills of his 1,000-acre ranch east of Clovis on Wednesday he sees green, money he won't have to spend on hay for his herd of Black Angus cattle.

"It's a huge expense, said Tweedy. "I bought 5 truckloads of hay at almost $6,000 a truckload."

The rain is helping to reduce his need for hay and helping his cattle.

"When the grass is green like it is gonna be now, the cattle do very well on it because protein level is high in the grass," said Tweedy. "But when it is dry out, even when it's tall, they might as well be eating cardboard, because there's no protein in it, so you have to supplement protein for them."

You don't have to own hundreds of cattle to save. Ron Keene has three horses and the green grass is helping. "We are getting a little bit of a break. We have a lot of grass in the north 40 and the lower 40 there is a lot of good grass out there."

Folks at the Hay Company also welcome the rain.

They say it doesn't really hurt sales because the grass doesn't stay green long enough to put a dent in their sales.

But at $15 dollars a bale, Roger Tweedy appreciates the help he's getting from mother nature. "The grass grows an inch around here, that's a lot of bales of hay."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherrainag watchagricultureFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More weather
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News