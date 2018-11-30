WEATHER

Rain means good news for farmers

EMBED </>More Videos

The more rain the better and so far, Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobson says we're off to a good start.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The more rain the better and so far, Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobson says we're off to a good start.

"We've had some very good totals up and down the valley and most importantly, we've had some very good precipitation up in the mountains, so we love this," said Jacobson.

He said precipitation in November is a positive sign. This year's water season total was slightly higher than anticipated, and that's due to carryover from the year prior. That might not be the case for 2019. According to Jacobson, all it takes is a few strong rains to make a great year.

"Precipitation here in the Central Valley really is made by five to seven series of storms that come in, and this is one of those storm events. If we can continue this throughout the next three to four months, it will put us in really great shape," said Jacobson.

If rain continues and temperatures dip down, it could make for a bad mix. Citrus fruit is in season and can be damaged by cold temperatures. Alyssa Houtby, Director of Government Affairs with California Citrus Mutual, says as long as they are above 30 degrees, they're not too worried.

"It is actually a good temperature to be at, especially for our heartier varieties such as navel oranges, lemons," said Houtby. "They can withstand those colder temperatures, and it actually helps bring out the color of the fruit and the flavor."

If it gets too cold, measures are in place to protect crops. Fans and sprinklers keep temperatures a little warmer in fields and prevent freezing. Houtby says the only current drawback is that when it rains, they can't harvest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherrainfarmingagricultureFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Highway 140 is open again
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
China Peak to open Dec. 1, earliest opening in 8 years
More weather
WEATHER
Highway 140 is open again
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
How earthquakes are measured
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
'I woke up and I just started screaming': Fresno native recalls horror of Alaska earthquake
Highway 140 is open again
7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage, Alaska
2 San Diego teens found brutally murdered in Tijuana
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Woman and her 5 dogs rescued from burning bedroom
Hanford Faraday Future financial crisis worsening
China Peak to open Dec. 1, earliest opening in 8 years
Show More
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
Report: Former Stanford wrestlers claim coaches ignored harassment in showers
Second suspect in Napa bar fight that left woman seriously injured in custody, police say
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
Man caught on camera pelting kids with dodgeballs at trampoline park in Indiana
More News