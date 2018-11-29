Caltrans crews are clearing roadways after the rain caused some slides along the Ferguson Fire burn scar area.Highway 140 remains closed to drivers, as a flash flood watch remains in effect for the area.Caltrans crews are currently inside the Merced River Canyon clearing culverts and roads as quickly as they can.Caltrans officials say they hope to reopen Highway 140 on Friday at noon but they want to make sure it's completely safe before they let drivers through the area.Cleanup efforts are underway along the Merced River Canyon.There's rain in Mariposa County, and it's bringing mud and debris down with it.Major highways leading to Yosemite National Park remain closed as more rain could trigger mudslides along the Ferguson Fire burn scar."We had three or four locations where mud and rocks fell off the slope and inundated the road. We have an emergency contract in place and emergency crews to remove that material off the road," said Warren Alford of Caltrans District 10.In the canyon, piles of mud line the roadway.In some areas, enough of it fell to bury a highway sign.A flash flood watch in still in effect as Caltrans crews responded to some debris flows and clogged culverts.Highway 140 still remains closed as crews wait to see what the storm brings.The storm prompted new closures as El Portal road into Yosemite Valley closed for a few hours because of debris falling onto the road.It's possible it could close again if there's rockfalls or flooding."It's an hour-by-hour situation. Luckily no one's been hurt and we don't have major debris, rocks, or trees on any of the roads," said Yosemite National Park ranger Scott Gediman.Several different departments like the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire are working with Caltrans.Firefighters say hundreds of fire volunteers are ready to respond."All of them are aware of the storm, we sent out notifications to department personnel that we have road closures and we have specific needs so they are available as they can be," said John Morgan of Cal Fire.Caltrans says they're working with the California Highway Patrol and the National Weather Service to pinpoint areas most prone to mudslides.That way, they can have crews close by and ready to respond.Crews are going to remain in the area, even after the storm passes to clear any flooding or debris.While they plan to reopen the road on Friday, that could change if there are issues with equipment availability or weather.