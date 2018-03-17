WEATHER

Rainstorm impacts Friday events

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday's storm put the Fresno State softball game into a rain delay, dampened a beer festival at the zoo. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the clouds parted over Fresno State's softball field, some of the players and crew members rolled the grass to clean up the soakings from the latest storm.

The rain moved up and pushed back the time for Friday night's big game, leaving some wondering if it would even happen.

"It can be a little frustrating this time of the year but I think it is kind of expected in February and March," said Andrew Timsky of Fresno State.

Across town at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the "Roar and Pour" beer festival was graced with the effects of the storm.

However, despite the rain, people showed up for the tastings with umbrellas and jackets in tow.

"It's always a fear when you get a little rain in the forecast, we're so proud and happy with how it turned out and I think they guest are having a really good time even with a little bit of rain," said Ciara Castellanoz of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Up in the mountains, the storm left the owners of China Peak extremely happy.

They said the much-needed snow gave the resort at least five inches of white powder at the base.

"It was hammering for about six hours," said Nick Cohee of China Peak. "We got about 8-12 inches maybe more in some areas behind you can see mid-mountain, about a mile, so it's just good to get this and we will be able to stay open with what we have"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherchina peakFresno Chaffee Zoofresno state bulldogsFresno StateFresno - CentralFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News