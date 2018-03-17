Rainstorm impacts Friday events

As the clouds parted over Fresno State's softball field, some of the players and crew members rolled the grass to clean up the soakings from the latest storm.The rain moved up and pushed back the time for Friday night's big game, leaving some wondering if it would even happen."It can be a little frustrating this time of the year but I think it is kind of expected in February and March," said Andrew Timsky of Fresno State.Across town at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the "Roar and Pour" beer festival was graced with the effects of the storm.However, despite the rain, people showed up for the tastings with umbrellas and jackets in tow."It's always a fear when you get a little rain in the forecast, we're so proud and happy with how it turned out and I think they guest are having a really good time even with a little bit of rain," said Ciara Castellanoz of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.Up in the mountains, the storm left the owners of China Peak extremely happy.They said the much-needed snow gave the resort at least five inches of white powder at the base."It was hammering for about six hours," said Nick Cohee of China Peak. "We got about 8-12 inches maybe more in some areas behind you can see mid-mountain, about a mile, so it's just good to get this and we will be able to stay open with what we have"