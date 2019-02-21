WEATHER

RARE SIGHT: Snowfall seen in cities across SoCal - including Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations section tweeted video of snow falling at 1,500 feet at the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu. (LACoFireAirOps/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Snow was falling Thursday in a number of Southern California communities that rarely see freezing temperatures, much less snowfall.

The precipitation - relatively light in low-lying communities - was delighting many residents who were taking to social media to post pictures of the unusual sight.

Snowfall was reported in communities from Simi Valley to Malibu to Calabasas to Valencia to the Inland Empire.


At higher elevations, however, the snow was bringing more treacherous conditions for residents and drivers.

A thick layer of snow was covering parts of the 5 Freeway, leading the CHP to close the Grapevine to traffic in both directions.

The I-15 at the California-Nevada state line was also shut down
