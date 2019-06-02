Kings River

Reedley Beach closes as the Kings River grows stronger from snowmelt

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures creep past the 90 degree mark, snowmelt means the Kings River is fuller and stronger than it's been in years.

"If you don't need to be in the water don't be in the water," said deputy Larry Soto. "The water is extremely dangerous, it's flowing faster and faster every day."

The Fresno County Sheriff's office had boots on the ground and in their boats as water levels continued to rise.

"It's going to lift a lot of debris from the side of the river and it's going to bring it down into the water so just be as safe as possible," Soto said.

Families looking to cool off at Reedley Beach had to make other plans as the city deemed water levels too dangerous.

Water greeted swimmers in the parking lot at Cricket Hollow Park, where the water usually meets land at the park's sign.

"It's really dangerous," said one park visitor. "It's really cold, too, so I don't let them go past three feet here."


The flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service will likely to be extended into next week because of the increased water releases from Pine Flat Dam.

On Saturday releases were hovering around 9,000 cubic feet per second.

Earlier in May, the Kings River Water Association said the high release rate could continue through June.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has closed their portion of the Kings River. Fresno County will continue to monitor the water levels in their area.
