Despite partly flooded grounds some residents remain at Kings River RV park

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The water hasn't receded at Kings River RV Park, but it also hasn't crept much closer.Flooding from the river last week forced Lisa Vangronigen to move her RV to higher ground."Quite a few people left," she said. "Some were nervous, some were here for the weekend and then they just kind of found other places to go, and then some are just being safe."Vangronigen doesn't have any other places to go, and she doesn't feel she is in immediate danger.So for now, she and her three teenage children will stay.Unlike Tulare and Kings counties, The Fresno County Sheriff's Office hasn't closed the Kings for recreational use yet, but they continue to monitor water flows around the clock.Their air support unit is also keeping an eye on river conditions."The water is like 50 degrees in the Kings river right now," said sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti. "So it can literally overtake your body in a matter of two or three minutes."Even though the river remains open in Fresno County, Botti says it's still dangerous."Don't get in the water if you don't know how to swim and don't try and out swim your ability," he said. "Don't drink-that's just going to make it a day wrecker for everybody."Vangronigen moved to the RV Park in October. It is her first time living by a river, but she wasn't surprised by the flooding.She's seen the abundance of snow in the mountains and knew it had to melt at some point."It was not a matter of if, it was a matter of when, really," she said.The Kings River Water Association tells Action News they expect a high release rate from Pine Flat Dam through the month of June.