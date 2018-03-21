Return of spring brings return of rattlesnakes

The return of spring and warm weather means rattlesnakes will soon be waking up from hibernation.Today, the California Poison Control System teamed up with the Chaffee Zoo to help inform the Valley about rattlesnake dangers.Not only is spring the time snakes emerge from the ground, this is the time of the year when female snakes give birth to their babies.The biggest lesson is: be prepared if you're planning on spending a lot of time in the outdoors and make sure you're wearing appropriate clothing for extra protection.Also, stay on trails and stay away from high grass, which is where snakes go to find food.If you are bitten, experts say get help right away, so a medical professional can administer antivenom. If possible, lightly wrap and immobilize the bitten area with a stick to keep the venom from spreading throughout the body.Experts say the most common areas people are bitten are in the lower extremities and sometimes in the hand.