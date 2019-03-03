Sanger streets flooded following heavy afternoon rain

Sanger Police wrote on social media that water has caused manhole covers to dislodge.
Video sent in by ABC30 insider Jeff Vue, shows roads veiled by water as cars traveling slowly on Jensen and Bethel Avenues.
Officials are encouraging drivers to slow down and to avoid traveling if possible. They say those who are stranded should call 911.
