Sanger streets flooded following heavy afternoon rain

Video Credit: Jeff Vue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Fire and Public Works crews are working to clear city streets after heavy rain caused severe flooding Saturday afternoon.

Sanger Police wrote on social media that water has caused manhole covers to dislodge.

RELATED: VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Mendota

Video sent in by ABC30 insider Jeff Vue, shows roads veiled by water as cars traveling slowly on Jensen and Bethel Avenues.

WATCH: Cars drive through flooded roads in Sanger
Video Credit: Jeff Vue



Officials are encouraging drivers to slow down and to avoid traveling if possible. They say those who are stranded should call 911.



WATCH: Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center
