Senior residents of Fresno apartment complex suffer in extreme heat after AC breaks down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's day three of misery for seniors who live at a Fresno apartment complex.The air conditioner is broken and could be out for several more days.Residents say the complex, formerly known as the Fig Garden Villas, has been a series of nightmares since it became the Towers of Manchester earlier this month."There are elderly people sleeping in their cars. I'm on the third floor and I have not slept all night. Because I'm one of the people that never really had a lot of roaches - I just don't. But last night I did," said resident Vikki Robertson.Another resident, Olivia Gomez, said:"It makes me sick... this morning, I didn't even want to eat. I've been waking up with headaches. It's been too hot to cook so I put TV dinners in the microwave oven."The air conditioner at the 93 unit complex went out last Friday after a power surge. On Monday morning, a note from the management company said "we are working diligently to get it repaired as quickly as possible."At 10:36 Monday morning, it was already 97 degrees in Aveda Tarlton's apartment and she wondered how she would make it through another scorching day. Her granddaughter Beverly Patterson said she doesn't know how long she can handle the constant and unrelenting temperatures."I'm just worried about everybody's health. Somebody's going to end up dying of heat if they don't get something done fast," said Beverly.Edward Bailey has a host of medical conditions - including high blood pressure. He was visiting the Manchester Mall to get relief. But lately, he can only make it to his complex's covered parking lot. He's tried everything he can to cool off."I put ice on my chest. I put cold rags on my body. I put my fan where I can put it in the window," he said.A representative from the complex declined to comment on camera but told Action News she understands the frustration. She said the chiller is old and sometimes goes out. As residents were promised, a truck bed of fans also arrived. Each resident will be given one because of the inconvenience.The air conditioning company hired to fix the motor said the aging cooling system is 30-40 years old. Finding parts isn't easy so the old motor will have to be repaired. It will take three days beginning Monday.