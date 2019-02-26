storm

Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County

The rain is having a major impact In the North Bay. Several roads in Sonoma County have flooded as creeks have spilled over the banks.

Updated 2 hours ago
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Several roads in rural Sonoma County have flooded because of today's rain and some drivers trying to get through the standing water have had to be rescued.

Firefighters had to use a boat to reach a stuck driver on Todd Road and rescue her. She did not want to comment for this story.

"We have had multiple calls in the area between Graton and Forestville area for vehicles stuck in the water. Windsor was able to send their boat to give us a hand. They were able to get the victim from the vehicle and get her to dry land," said Battalion Chief Darrin DeCarli of the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

RELATED: Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River in Sonoma County

Firefighters say people should not try to drive through standing water. They say you never how deep it is or how fast it is moving.

"The force of the water is significant. The vehicle in the water out there started in the middle of the road as you can see it has moved off to the side of the road and is headed to the fence. It is still bumping around and moving. The depth of the water is concerning," DeCarli said.

A woman and a girl had to be pulled from their car at Graton and Railroad around 8:30 a.m.

Two other cars were stuck overnight on Graton Road. The drivers both told firefighters they didn't see the water.

"We started with a Prius that drove into the water on Graton road at 3:30 this morning. A single older gentleman who didn't see the water drove right into it. While we were in the process of pulling him out three teenagers drove into it from the west side and got stuck. So after we pulled the man out, we went and got the three teenagers and brought them out as well," said Graton Fire Chief Bill Bullard.

Everyone was OK but all the cars had to be left behind. They can't tow them right now because the water is too high.

Today's storm is serious enough for Marin County to activate its Emergency Operations Center for the second time this year. The first time was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito.






