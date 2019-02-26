Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County

Firefighters had to use a boat to reach a stuck driver on Todd Road and rescue her. She did not want to comment for this story.
"We have had multiple calls in the area between Graton and Forestville area for vehicles stuck in the water. Windsor was able to send their boat to give us a hand. They were able to get the victim from the vehicle and get her to dry land," said Battalion Chief Darrin DeCarli of the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.
RELATED: Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River in Sonoma County
Firefighters say people should not try to drive through standing water. They say you never how deep it is or how fast it is moving.
"The force of the water is significant. The vehicle in the water out there started in the middle of the road as you can see it has moved off to the side of the road and is headed to the fence. It is still bumping around and moving. The depth of the water is concerning," DeCarli said.
A woman and a girl had to be pulled from their car at Graton and Railroad around 8:30 a.m.
Two other cars were stuck overnight on Graton Road. The drivers both told firefighters they didn't see the water.
"We started with a Prius that drove into the water on Graton road at 3:30 this morning. A single older gentleman who didn't see the water drove right into it. While we were in the process of pulling him out three teenagers drove into it from the west side and got stuck. So after we pulled the man out, we went and got the three teenagers and brought them out as well," said Graton Fire Chief Bill Bullard.
Everyone was OK but all the cars had to be left behind. They can't tow them right now because the water is too high.
Today's storm is serious enough for Marin County to activate its Emergency Operations Center for the second time this year. The first time was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito.
It is still raining in Sonoma County. pic.twitter.com/AXIoVO406h— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
The Graton Fire Dept. is dashing from one water rescue to another today. pic.twitter.com/UuayQBFn6X— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
Another stuck car. Graton and Railroad. Mom and daughter rescued by fire crews. pic.twitter.com/gq97Z6sNa1— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
Flooded vineyards off Green Valley Road north of Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/bGCqwmHcCm— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019
Here’s a look at the roaring Santa Rosa creek this morning. Sonoma county residents have been warned flooding is a possibility during this storm. pic.twitter.com/DfLHQrrOdL— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 26, 2019