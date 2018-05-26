Sheriff's deputies urge Kings River safety over holiday weekend

Visitor Andy Chiem and his family are spending their Memorial Day weekend at Lindys Landing near Reedley.They traveled three hours from San Jose to take in the great outdoors and enjoy the Kings River."Good shade, the weather is pretty awesome, and boy seems to be having a lot of fun too," said Chiem.For them staying safe on the water is just as important as having fun.While they do their part, both Tulare County and Fresno County sheriff's deputies are working together to patrol Kings River.Deputies are making sure boaters don't speed through what's called the no 'wake zone"."It is when the front of the boat, if we had an excess amount of white bubbles, that is creating a wake, that means you are going way to fast," said Tulare County Sheriff Deputy Marcel Campos.They are also advising people to wear life jackets"We highly recommend that young children wear life jackets from preventing them from floating off and drowning," said Campos.Last Memorial Day weekend Lindy's Landing was closed due to low water levels and it is a hotspot with hundreds taking advantage of the campground and RV Park.This is all great news for new owner Simon Shiota."We're feeling really good and blessed because we have a lot of water around the river and we should have a phenomenal season," said Shiota.Which will keep people coming back for more this summer.