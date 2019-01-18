SNOW

Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season

EMBED </>More Videos

We were at just 25 percent of average last year at this time. (KGO-TV)

By
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. --
The Sierra snowpack is at 103 percent of the average for California for the first time this season.

MORE: Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK holiday weekend

Last year at this time, we were just at 25 percent of average.

But we're only halfway to a season total, so we'll need a few more snow storms before April 1.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormsierrastormLake TahoeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Dad builds accessible igloo for kids with disabilities
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
China Peak closed after storm brings rain instead of snow
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
More snow
WEATHER
UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
City of Fresno crews clear debris and pump water from streets
Local flood control agencies prepare all year for heavy rain in winter
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
More Weather
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
'When I pulled him out... he was lifeless': Neighbor recalls boy's near-drowning and recovery
Couple rescued near Shaver Lake after 3 hours stuck in storm
Police hunting for suspects behind shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl
How to protect yourself from internet 'cookie' hackers
City of Fresno crews clear debris and pump water from streets
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Show More
Local flood control agencies prepare all year for heavy rain in winter
Murder charge dropped against Jose Canas
Student in altercation with school board member attending school
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
19-year-old charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
More News