Small tornado briefly touches down on the island of Mono Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small tornado briefly touched down on an island in the middle of Mono Lake.Thanks to the sharp eyes of Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso, we spotted the event on a timelapse video of the lake at Noon Tuesday.Over a few frames of the video, you can see a thunderstorm move over the lake, forming a funnel cloud on the water, which then moves over land and disappears.Kevin says that the thunderstorm created a rotating updraft, which formed the funnel cloud.