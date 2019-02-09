Snowy roads cause spinouts; CHP urges drivers to travel prepared

As this latest winter storm blanketed the foothills with fresh powder snow parks were a popular option for families."There was already spots carved out to sled. So we were able to do all the snow things," said Phillip Rios of Fresno.With precious cargo in tow and a first timer, Rios was prepared with chains to navigate the roadways."I learned three days ago preparing ahead of time. The safety of my family is everything," he said.But not everyone planned ahead. Caltrans and CHP are urging people to check road conditions before heading up the mountain,"Weathers been unpredictable. It's been snowing all over the place," said Brant Kreiter with California Highway Patrol.CHP officers had northbound Highway 41 blocked off for chain controls as low as 4,000 feet."Very slippery up there lot of vehicles coming up the road and a lot of spinouts closer to Tenaya we've been experiencing spinouts and stranded motorists," Officer Kreiter said.Tour bus driver Phil Ireland said he safely made seven runs up the mountain from Tenaya, but once he got in his personal car, it was a different story."I had about 500 yards to go tonight and I hit the ice bank about four times," he said.Conditions are expected to worsen Saturday night. CHP says they'll likely place chain controls even lower than 4,000 feet.