SEVERE WEATHER

CHP urges drivers to prepare for snowy road conditions before traveling

EMBED </>More Videos

Snowy roads cause spinouts; CHP urges drivers to travel prepared

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As this latest winter storm blanketed the foothills with fresh powder snow parks were a popular option for families.

"There was already spots carved out to sled. So we were able to do all the snow things," said Phillip Rios of Fresno.

With precious cargo in tow and a first timer, Rios was prepared with chains to navigate the roadways.

"I learned three days ago preparing ahead of time. The safety of my family is everything," he said.

But not everyone planned ahead. Caltrans and CHP are urging people to check road conditions before heading up the mountain,

"Weathers been unpredictable. It's been snowing all over the place," said Brant Kreiter with California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers had northbound Highway 41 blocked off for chain controls as low as 4,000 feet.

"Very slippery up there lot of vehicles coming up the road and a lot of spinouts closer to Tenaya we've been experiencing spinouts and stranded motorists," Officer Kreiter said.

Tour bus driver Phil Ireland said he safely made seven runs up the mountain from Tenaya, but once he got in his personal car, it was a different story.

"I had about 500 yards to go tonight and I hit the ice bank about four times," he said.

Conditions are expected to worsen Saturday night. CHP says they'll likely place chain controls even lower than 4,000 feet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherweathericy roadsdonationsOakhurst
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEVERE WEATHER
Recent storms push Valley rainfall totals close to 100-percent of normal
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
More severe weather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Foothill communities brace for more snow
Fresno County Blossom Trail celebrating 31 years
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
More Weather
Top Stories
Disabled American Veterans Charities opens second thrift store
144th Fighter Wing under scrutiny for alleged sexual misconduct
Bakersfield mother dies trying to save children in house fire
Fresno High names baseball field after long-time coach Ken Papi
Drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase, deputies say
Man hit and killed by train in Merced
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Show More
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
More News