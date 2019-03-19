Spring equinox 2019: Dates to remember, things to do and everything to know

Break out the flowers, mark your calendars with your favorite baseball team's schedule and settle in for longer days: Spring is upon us!
Whether the weather is getting you in a spring mood or not, this list certainly will. Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?
The first day of spring in 2019 is March 20. The season officially begins at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.
What is the vernal equinox?
Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.
When are Easter, Holi and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calenders this spring:
Holi begins March 20.
Purim begins at sundown on March 20.
Palm Sunday is April 14.
Passover begins at sundown on April 19.
Easter falls on April 21.
Ramadan begins at sundown on May 5.
Mother's Day is on May 12.
