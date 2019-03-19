spring

Spring equinox 2019: Dates to remember, things to do and everything to know

EMBED <>More Videos

A look at the differences between meteorological and astronomical spring.

Break out the flowers, mark your calendars with your favorite baseball team's schedule and settle in for longer days: Spring is upon us!

Whether the weather is getting you in a spring mood or not, this list certainly will. Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2019 is March 20. The season officially begins at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

When are Easter, Holi and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calenders this spring:

Holi begins March 20.
Purim begins at sundown on March 20.
Palm Sunday is April 14.

Passover begins at sundown on April 19.
Easter falls on April 21.
Ramadan begins at sundown on May 5.
Mother's Day is on May 12.

More about the first day of spring

March full moon, first day of spring coincide for last supermoon of 2019

What's the difference between meteorological spring and astronomical spring?

Freebies and deals for the first day of spring and beyond

International Day of Happiness Falls on the First Day of Spring

Things to do in the spring

National Cherry Blossom Festival 2019: When is peak bloom, how to go

Breathtaking flower destinations around the world

Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?

Springtime weather

Easy things you can do to beat allergies

Springtime may be here but so are these weather dangers

'In like a lion, out like a lamb': Where does the March proverb come from and is it true?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
SPRING
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?
Celebrating the start of spring means lots of freebies and deals
What to know about the National Cherry Blossom Festival
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence to visit Omaha
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Show More
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News