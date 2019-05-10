Storm leaves thousands without power in Valley

At one point in time Thursday night, more than 12,000 customers were without power in the Fresno area, according to PG&E.
Lightning, rain and localized high winds are impacting the Fresno area. Currently 12,100 customers are experiencing storm related power outages. We have crews responding and appreciate our customers patience. Remember when thunder roars, stay safe and go indoors!— Denny Boyles (@PGE_Denny) May 10, 2019
An official said the largest outage affected 3,800 customers in northeast Clovis and the foothills.
Another 3,000 customers were affected by a different outage in Auberry and Prather, he said.
The largest outage is affecting 3,800 @PGE4Me customers in northeast Clovis and the foothills. Crews are enroute. Visit our mobile outage map to report an outage, see details & receive alerts: https://t.co/cBCWerxXxY— Denny Boyles (@PGE_Denny) May 10, 2019
For the latest on outages in your area, click on this link.
Lightning, rain and winds rocked the Central Valley on Thursday evening.
Wow! This weather is sure putting on a light and sound show. It went right over my house. Feel free to post or send me your weather videos and photos! #caWx #lightning @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/lWcq7cliCY— Cristina Davies (@CristinaABC30) May 10, 2019
The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning for Fresno, Mariposa and Madera counties.