Storm leaves thousands without power in Valley

A thunderstorm is moving into the Valley, and it's left thousands of people without power.

At one point in time Thursday night, more than 12,000 customers were without power in the Fresno area, according to PG&E.



An official said the largest outage affected 3,800 customers in northeast Clovis and the foothills.

Another 3,000 customers were affected by a different outage in Auberry and Prather, he said.



For the latest on outages in your area, click on this link.

Lightning, rain and winds rocked the Central Valley on Thursday evening.



The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning for Fresno, Mariposa and Madera counties.
