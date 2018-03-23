STORM

Storm puts Fresno's flood control system to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

Last night's storm nearly overwhelmed the areas ponding basins, but the system designed to prevent flooding, held up pretty well. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, the goal is to keep Fresno as dry as possible. Thursday's storm put the system's capacity to the test.

Alan Hofman is the General Manager of the District. He says the system is designed to handle about 3 1/3" of rain and over the last two days they've seen about 3" of rain rush in.

Most of the ponding basins throughout the city are connected, either to each other or irrigation canals. That means the water that flows in from the storm drain system doesn't usually back up into the streets, but Hoffman acknowledges the system was briefly overwhelmed, stranding some cars and frustrating motorists.

"Most of the time, if they just wait it out, the water is going to go away. It's all gravity and it will eventually disappear as long as the basins don't fill up."

The basins did not overflow, and today, the water levels were dropping quickly as the water percolated into the ground, helping to recharge the underground aquifer.

In Clovis, the Dry Creek Dam, along Shepherd Avenue absorbed the runoff from the foothills and prevented the situation from getting worse.

Some of the ponding basins drain more quickly than others, it all depends on the soil the water must go through.

The flood control system is built to anticipate a two-day storm, so the hope is always that the ponding basins will drain enough to catch water from the next storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingsevere weatherweatherrainstormFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
VIDEO: Lightning sightings in Fresno sky
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall with 90 mph winds in Wrightsville Beach
More storm
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News