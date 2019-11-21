JUST IN: Storm to hit Central Valley just before Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley, there's a storm coming your way - and it's about to hit just before Thanksgiving.
According to Accuweather, the storm front is expected to reach the Valley on November 26 and last till November 28.
It will bring rain and gusty winds and even snow in the mountain passes.
You may want to rethink your holiday travel plans, especially if you're driving.
